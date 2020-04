Security guard walks out of from a suspended construction field in the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China, Apr.17, 2020. EFE-EPA/FILE/WU HONG

China on Monday cut its benchmark lending rate for the second time this year to reduce corporate borrowing costs and ease the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the world’s second-largest economy, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

The People’s Bank of China lowered the one-year loan prime rate by 20 basis points to stand at 3.85 percent from 4.05 percent previously.