Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop speaks to the media during a press conference in London, Britain, Apr 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Tuesday denied putting political pressure on Australia-based airline Qantas to make it change how it referred to Taiwan on its website, after the Australian government criticized Beijing's approach.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China had given around 40 foreign airlines until May 25 to remove references on their websites and in publicity and administrative materials that suggest Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau are territories independent of China.