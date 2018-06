An Indian farmer walks down a soya-bean field at the University of Agricultural Science in Bangalore, India, Oct 23, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

China eliminated tariffs on the import of soya from Bangladesh, India, Laos, South Korea and Sri Lanka, the Finance Ministry in Beijing announced Tuesday, amid heightened trade tensions with the United States.

The ministry published on its website an extensive list of new tariffs that will come into effect from Jul. 1 on imports from these five countries.