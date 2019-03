Starting from the left, Chinese ambassador to Panama, Wei Quian, Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and engineer Oscar Ramirez participate in the presentation of a feasibility study on March 15, 2019, in Panama City, Panama. EPA-EFE / Marcelino Rosario

A proposed high-speed rail line between the Panamanian capital and the country's border with Costa Rica would require an investment of $4.1 billion, according to a feasibility study by the China Railway Design Corporation, presented here Friday.

The railroad, meant to accommodate both passenger- and freight-trains traveling at speeds of up to 160km/h (99mph), would take six years to build and would generate 6,000 direct jobs during construction and 2,900 permanent positions.