US President Donald Trump on Friday accused the European Union (EU) and China of manipulating their currencies and doubled down on his criticism of the Federal Reserve's policy of raising interest rates.

"China, the European Union and others have been manipulating their currencies and interest rates lower, while the U.S. is raising rates while the dollars gets stronger and stronger with each passing day - taking away our big competitive edge. As usual, not a level playing field," Trump said on Twitter.