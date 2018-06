European Commissioner in charge of Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, Jyrki Katainen, speaks at a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, Mar 9, 2018 following US President Donald J. Trump's presidential proclamation on steel and aluminum tariffs from the day before. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

China and the European Union Monday rejected unilateral and protectionist actions in international trade, in a clear reference to the US president's measures against Beijing and Brussels.

"Both parties agreed to oppose unilateralism and protectionism" in trade relations, said Chinese Vice Premier, Liu He, after a meeting with the European Commission Vice-President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, Jyrki Katainen, in Beijing.