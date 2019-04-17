A man walks past a shop front with the US flag as part of its decoration at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China's economic growth held to a 6.4% growth rate in the first three months of the year as factory production picked up significantly amid signs authorities worked forcefully to stabilize output following months of weakness, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

The 6.4% expansion in China's economy during the first quarter remained below 2018's 6.6% full-year rate, according to official data released Wednesday. The pace was slightly higher than what many economists expected and appeared buoyed by a powerful rebound in some key drivers. Industrial production, after an anemic start to the year, surged 8.5% in March from a year earlier. Retail sales for the quarter were stronger than expected.