The head of the Venezuelan Parliament, Juan Guaido, who last month proclaimed himself interim president, speaks during an event with students of the Metropolitan University, in Caracas, Venezuela, 11 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A Chinese woman cleans the windows beside the portraits of former Chinese leaders Mao Zedong (C), Zhou Enlai (L) and Liu Shaoqi in Wangfujing Street in Beijing, China, 21 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Thousands participate in a march against the government of the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, convened by the head of the Venezuelan Parliament, Juan Guaido, who on 23 January 2019 proclaimed himself interim president, in Caracas, Venezuela, 12 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

China has been holding talks with Venezuela's political opposition to safeguard its investments in the troubled Latin American nation, hedging its bets as pressure builds on Nicolás Maduro, the embattled leader for whom Beijing has been a vital ally, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

Chinese diplomats, worried over the future of its oil projects in Venezuela and nearly $20 billion that Caracas owes Beijing, have held debt negotiations in Washington in recent weeks with representatives of Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader heading the United States-backed efforts to oust Maduro, according to people familiar with the talks.