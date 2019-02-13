China has been holding talks with Venezuela's political opposition to safeguard its investments in the troubled Latin American nation, hedging its bets as pressure builds on Nicolás Maduro, the embattled leader for whom Beijing has been a vital ally, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.
Chinese diplomats, worried over the future of its oil projects in Venezuela and nearly $20 billion that Caracas owes Beijing, have held debt negotiations in Washington in recent weeks with representatives of Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader heading the United States-backed efforts to oust Maduro, according to people familiar with the talks.