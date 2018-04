A worker controls the production of rubber boots at the world's largest boot factory Hevea in Raalte, Netherlands, Aug. 22, 2002. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

China is set to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on imports of synthetic rubber from the United States, the European Union and Singapore, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said that a ministry investigation that began last August has concluded that US, European and Singaporean vendors of synthetic rubber had set a price 26-66.5 percent below the cost value, which amounts to dumping.