China has announced a series of new fines on big tech companies, including Alibaba, Didi Chuxing and Tencent, for irregularities related to merger or acquisition agreements over the past decade.

In a series of statements issued on Wednesday night, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) revealed up to 22 fines of 500,000 yuan ($77,240) each, a very small amount compared to the multibillion-dollar revenues of the affected companies but the maximum allowed by China's anti-monopoly law for such irregularities.