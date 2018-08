(FILE) A Chinese vendor cuts beef at her stall on a market in Beijing, China, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

(FILE) A Chinese consumer looks at fish at a super market in Beijing, China, Sep. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in July, showing a 0.2 percentage point increase from the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported Thursday.

The increase in the CPI was largely due to an increase in non-food prices, which grew 2.4 percent compared to the 2.2 percent recorded in June, while food prices rose 0.5 percent compared to the previous year, after the 0.3 percent increase in June.