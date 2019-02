Wang Zhaoxing, Vice Chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, speaks at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

China's financial regulator pledged to continue debt-reduction efforts as Beijing sharpened its rhetoric against rising economic risks during a domestic slowdown, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.

China has stabilized its overall leverage ratio after the government's recent yearslong "structural deleveraging" campaign, Wang Zhaoxing, a vice chairman of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said at a briefing Monday.