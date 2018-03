Chinese stewardesses pose for photos on Tiananmen Square before the opening of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Delegates attend the opening of the first Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang claps as he delivers a speech during the opening of the first Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China on Monday kept its gross domestic product growth target at 6.5 percent for 2018, a year when the opening of the Chinese economy is set to pick up pace.

The world's second biggest economy had fixed the same growth target for last year, although it exceeded it by registering 6.9 percent growth.