Shipping containers on the docks at the Conley Shipping Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, USA Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

China Wednesday said the United States' decision to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports is "totally unacceptable," and vowed to make necessary countermeasures.

"The behavior of the US is hurting China, hurting the world, and hurting itself," a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, adding "this irrational behavior is unpopular."