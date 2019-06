Bottles of wine from the USA sit on shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, China, Jun 1, 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/WU HONG

A picture made available on Oct 25, 2013, shows a view of containers at the Nansha port in Guangdong province, China, Oct 24, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

China on Thursday reminded the United States of the "substantial benefits" it has received from bilateral trade exchanges and emphasized that trade between the two sides has always been profitable for both sides.

"China-US economic and trade cooperation has reached unprecedented depth and breadth," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a report, adding that bilateral trade had grown around by a factor of 252 between 1979 and 2018.