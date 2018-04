A Chinese migrant worker walks past a poster placed outside of a construction site showing the design of future high-rise buildings and skyscrapers in the central business district of Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

A view of the logo at the front building of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Mandaluyong City, east of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 6, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday that China should prioritize carrying out a fiscal reform in order to boost revenue from personal income tax and reduce dependence on the bond market.

Releasing its economic outlook for Asia in Beijing, the ADB reported that in 2017, China's tax revenue to GDP ratio fell to 17.5 percent, lower than the 25 percent average of OECD countries and 21 percent of the G20.