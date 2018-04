(FILE) This photo, taken on Aug. 19, 2017 (issued Aug. 21, 2017) shows the distilled Chinese liquor baijiu-making firm Kweichow Moutai Company in Maotai town, Guizhou province, China. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

(FILE) A file picture dated Mar. 24, 2015 shows the logo of China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) at the facade of the company's headquarters building in Beijing, China. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

(FILE) The dairy factory 'Sanyuan', on the outskirts of Beijing, China, Sep. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China has almost completed the reform of its state-owned enterprises, giving companies the ability to be independent actors in the market economy, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, a regulator for SOEs, reported Wednesday.

The moves have helped save the country about 13.5 billion yuan ($2.14 billion) in management capital and have seen almost all state enterprises transformed into corporations or companies.