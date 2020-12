People walk in front of the Alibaba and Ant Group booth at the Light Of The Internet Expo during the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, China, 23 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A file photo dated 22 October 2007 shows a man walking past an Alibaba.com Ltd. advertising billboard in Hong Kong, China (reissued 04 November 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/YM

China's top market watchdog announced Thursday that it has opened an anti-monopoly investigation into e-commerce giant Alibaba.

The "suspected monopolistic conduct" includes trying to make wholesalers choose a single platform between two competitors, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a brief statement. EFE-EPA