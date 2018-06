US President Donald J. Trump (C) waves after seeing off President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa following their meeting at the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jun 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

China's Commerce Ministry Thursday criticized the United States president's latest announcement to restrict Chinese investment in tech companies in the US in order to combat intellectual property theft.

"We are going to evaluate its potential impact on Chinese companies," Commerce Ministry spokesperson, Gao Feng, said at a press conference, and stressed that the authorities are closely monitoring Washington's decisions.