Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) gestures to US President Donald J. Trump (L) during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov.9, 2017. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China Monday said it was optimistic about the latest round of trade negotiations with the United States that started in Beijing as both sides showed willingness to end their disputes.

A US delegation led by Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish arrived in the Chinese capital on Monday to start the two-day vice-ministerial level talks over a trade dispute since the beginning of 2018.