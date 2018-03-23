US President Donald J. Trump participates in a panel discussion at the Generation Next Summit in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced Friday that it is considering imposing tariffs of up to $3 billion on imports of some products from the United States to compensate for losses caused by the US government's planned heavy tariffs on steel and aluminum products from China.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced its plan to impose tariffs on US imports in a statement, in which it added that the government is also planning to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), citing the new US tariff package as possible interference in international trade.