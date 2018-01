Children holding US and China national flags before a welcome ceremony for US President Donald J. Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China said Tuesday it will relax barriers to market access, especially in the financial sector, and create a more open and fair system for investment by foreign companies in response to concerns expressed by the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

The Chamber presented the findings of the 2017 Business Climate Survey in Beijing on Tuesday, which expressed worries by US companies in China over unequal opportunities, regulatory uncertainties and restrictions on market access.