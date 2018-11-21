China has stopped prioritizing high-speed economic growth to focus on high-quality expansion marked by innovation, environmental protection and opening up the economy, a researcher at the Counselors' Office of the State Council of China and the former head of the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

In a media appearance in Beijing, Yao Jingyuan said that President Xi Jinping was in favor of restarting the series of political measures named "Reform and Opening Up," which are marking 40 years in 2018.