US President Donald J. Trump arrives at the Granite City Works steel plant in Granite City, Illinois, USA, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL THOMAS

A woman exits a restaurant with a poster depicting US President Donald J. Trump, stating that all US costumers will be charged 25 percent more than other customers starting from the day president Trump started the trade war with China, in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

China on Thursday responded in kind to the United States imposing 25 percent tariffs on Chinese goods worth $16 billion, as the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies continued to escalate.

The new tariffs have come into effect as of midday on Thursday, state-owned Xinhua agency announced citing Chinese authorities, shortly after US customs officially began imposing import taxes on a total 279 Chinese products.