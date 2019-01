A picture made available on Oct 25, 2013, shows containers at the Nansha port in Guangdong province, China, Oct 24, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

China lowered its final 2017 gross domestic product growth from 6.9 percent, announced initially, to 6.8 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics of China said on Friday.

China calculates its GDP in two phases: first, preliminary estimations are done, which gave rise to the figure of 6.9 percent revealed in Jan. 2018.