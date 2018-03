(FILE) US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks before signing a presidential proclamation on steel and aluminum tariffs, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

(FILE) Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan delivers his speech during the opening ceremony for the Sino-German Center for Sustainable Development at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, China, May 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG / POOL

China's commerce minister said on Sunday that the country would not start a trade war with the United States as the results could be disastrous, although he added that China would defend its interests after the US imposed new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

In a press conference as part of the National People's Assembly, Zhong Shan said there were no winners in trade wars, only disastrous results for both countries and the rest of the world.