Fireworks light up the sky at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, China, on June 9, 2018, at which the president of China, Xi Jinping, and of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and of Mongolia, Khaltmaa Battulga, discussed the possibility of building oil and gas pipelines across the three countries. EFE-EPA/Wu Hong

The president of China, Xi Jinping, and of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and of Mongolia, Khaltmaa Battulga, held a trilateral meeting Saturday in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, where they discussed the possibility of building oil and gas pipelines across the three countries.

The meeting, the fourth to bring the three countries together, was held parallel to the 18th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), of which China and Russia are founding members and Mongolia an observer nation.