On Sept. 19, 2014, Chinese online commerce giant Alibaba made the biggest initial public offering in history on the New York Stock Exchange (shown here, as of Sept. 19, 2019) and its value has more than doubled with the firm remaining virtually untouched by the ongoing trade war between the US and China and by the feared slowing of the Chinese economy. Alibaba received $25 billion for the shares offered in the IPO on the NYSE, each of which went for $93.89, considerably above expectations, thus providing the firm with $231 billion in capitalization. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane/File

Five years ago on Thursday, Chinese online commerce giant Alibaba made the biggest initial public offering in history on the New York Stock Exchange and today its value has more than doubled with the firm remaining virtually untouched by the ongoing trade war between the US and China and by the feared slowing of the Chinese economy.

Alibaba received $25 billion for the shares offered in the IPO on the NYSE, each of which went for $93.89, considerably above expectations, thus providing the firm with $231 billion in capitalization.