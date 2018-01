Ant Financial Executive Chairman Lucy Peng during the inaugural Bloomberg Global Business Forum at the Plaza Hotel in New York, USA, 20 September 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

China's Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of the Alibaba Group, has given up hopes of buying United States firm MoneyGram due to their inability to obtain authorization from the US Committee on Foreign Investment.

The two companies announced in a statement, released in the US on Tuesday, the failure of the operation, which was formally a merger, although they added that they will continue cooperating on joint initiatives like remittance operations and digital payments.