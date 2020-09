China's industrial activity grew in August at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, according to a private survey published on Tuesday. [PROHIBIDO SU USO EN AUSTRALIA Y NUEVA ZELANDA]

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which gives an independent picture of the country's industrial production, rose to 53.1 in the last month, compared to 52.8 in July. This is the highest rise since January 2011. EFE-EPA