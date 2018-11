A file photo dated Jul. 9, 2015 shows a cleaner pushing a trolley in front of China's central bank, the People's Bank Of China, building in Beijing, China. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The People's Bank of China on Monday injected 403.5 billion yuan ($58.4 billion) into the country's financial system through the medium-term lending facility.

The funds issued have a one-year maturity with an interest rate of 3.3 percent, according to a statement by the central bank (PBOC) cited by the official Xinhua news agency.