(FILE) Shipping containers are stacked in the Kwai Tsing Terminals in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 28, 2013 (reissued Jun. 15, 2018). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

(FILE) 100 yuan Renminbi banknotes seen in front of the headquarters of the Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 26, 2009. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

The People's Bank of China on Tuesday injected 200 billion yuan ($31 billion) into the country's financial system through medium-term loans amid escalation in trade tensions between China and the United States.

This unexpected decision came a day after US President Donald Trump announced another round of tariffs of 10 percent worth $200 billion on imported Chinese products.