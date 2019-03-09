China's consumer inflation slowed to a 13-month low last month, far below an official inflation target, which should create more room for policy easing measures to stoke demand, according to a Dow Jones news report supplied to EFE on Saturday.

China's consumer-price index rose 1.5% in February from a year earlier, compared with a 1.7% increase in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday. February's reading was lowest since early 2018, though it was higher than a median forecast of 1.4% growth by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.