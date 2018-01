(FILE) A Chinese man uses an Ofo training bicycle during the International Bicycle Exhibition at the National Convention Center in Beijing, China, Jul. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The ride sharing company Didi, China's equivalent of Uber, Tuesday announced the launch of a shared bicycle platform through its mobile application that will integrate the services of OFO and Bluegogo, among other competitors, in addition to launching its own brand in the near future.

As part of its new business strategy, Didi Tuesday made public its first official collaboration agreement with Bluegogo, whose blue bicycles can now be rented through the Didi app without the need to pay a deposit.