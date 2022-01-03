Heavily indebted Chinese property developer Evergrande has suspended trading in Hong Kong on Monday amid a growing real estate crisis, Chinese news portal Sina reported.
China’s Evergrande halts trading in Hong Kong amid growing real estate crisis
A security guard stands in front of the Evergrande Center from which logo has been removed in Shanghai, China, 03 January 2022. China's Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted property developer, suspended its Hong Kong Stock Exchange shares on 03 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
People walk in front of the Evergrande Center from which logo has been removed in Shanghai, China, 03 January 2022. China's Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted property developer, suspended its Hong Kong Stock Exchange shares on 03 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Heavily indebted Chinese property developer Evergrande has suspended trading in Hong Kong on Monday amid a growing real estate crisis, Chinese news portal Sina reported.