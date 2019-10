Containers reading 'China Shipping' and 'Cosco Shipping' (China Ocean Shipping Company) sit on the docks at the Los Angeles Port in Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

China's exports contracted further in September, hurt by the Asian giant's prolonged trade dispute with the United States amid slowing global economic growth.

China's exports last month decreased 3.2 percent from a year earlier, following August's 1-percent drop, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Monday. EFE-EPA