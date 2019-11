China's foreign trade dropped 0.5 percent year-on-year, mainly down to a slump in imports, a factor that has seen its surplus skyrocket 28.9 percent in the same period, according to the General Administration of Customs on Friday.

The official data said that the volume of China's trade with the rest of the world amounted to 2.71 trillion yuan ($387.9 billion) in October.EFE-EPA