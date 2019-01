A picture made available on Oct 25, 2013, shows a view of containers at the Nansha port in Guangdong province, China, Oct 24, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

China's foreign trade grew 9.7 percent year-on-year in 2018 to a value of 30.51 trillion yuan ($4.51 trillion), according to data published on Monday by the General Administration of Customs.

Despite the increase of 2.7 trillion yuan, the rate of growth slowed by 4.5 percentage points compared to the 2017 figure, when it rose 14.2 percent.