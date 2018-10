A picture made available on Oct 25, 2013, shows a view of containers at the Nansha port in Guangdong province, China, Oct 24, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

China's foreign trade grew 9.9 percent year on year during the first nine months of the year to reach 22.28 trillion yuan ($3.23 trillion), the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

Imports grew 14.1 percent year on year during the period while exports rose 6.5 percent.