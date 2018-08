Chinese people walk next to an Apple store and others in Beijing, China, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's foreign trade grew 8.6 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of 2018 and reached 16.72 billion yuan ($2.45 billion), the General Administration of Customs said Wednesday.

Chinese exports rose 5 percent between January and July while imports rose 12.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2017.