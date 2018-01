Chinese vendors waits for costumers in their stall at a wholesales market in Beijing, China, 13 October 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A Chinese man pushes his child in a pram outside an Adidas store at a mall in Beijing, China, 14 August 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Automated sorting robots wait to accept the packages from workers at the express sorting center of STO Express Tianjin company in Tianjin, China, 17 October 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Chinese foreign trade rose 14.2 percent in 2017, helped by an increase of 18.7 percent in imports, putting an end to two consecutive years of declines, the General Administration of Customs reported Friday.

The Asian giant's total foreign trade volume reached 27.79 trillion yuan ($4.28 trillion).