Japanese dock workers talk in front of Chinese shipping containers at a port in Tokyo, Japan, 14 February, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

A picture made available on 25 October 2013, shows a view of containers at the Nansha port in Guangdong province, China, 24 October 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

China's foreign trade rose 3.9 percent inter-annually in the first half of 2019 – a slowdown of four percentage points from the same period of the last year, according to official data released Friday.

The General Customs Administration reported that China's foreign trade in these six months stood at 14.67 trillion yuan ($2.13 trillion). Exports grew 6.1 percent while imports rose 1.4 percent.