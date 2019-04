A Chinese food vendor making buns is seen in a shop in the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A man walks past a shop front with the US flag as part of its decoration at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China's gross domestic product rose by 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019, above the forecast of most analysts, reported the National Bureau of Statistics Wednesday.

The GDP remained unchanged with respect to the 6.4 percent growth that was recorded in the last quarter of 2018, as predicted by analysts who said that the growth figure for the first quarter of 2019 would be 6.3 percent.