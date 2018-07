Chinese citizens walk through a park near the unfinished 530-meter-high Tianjin CTF Finance Centre (C, back) in Tianjin, China, Apr. 17 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China's gross domestic product rose 6.7 percent in the second quarter of 2018, which is 0.2 percentage points above the government's target set for the year, the National Bureau of Statistics of China said Monday.

This indicator slowed down slightly with respect to the 6.8 percent growth recorded in the first quarter of 2018, in line with analysts' forecasts.