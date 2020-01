Ning Jizhe, Commissioner of National Bureau of Statistics, looks at a reporters as he makes a statement on the national economic performance of China in 2019, during a press conference by the State Council Information Office in Beijing, China, 17 January 2020. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.1 percent in 2019, meeting the government's growth target of 6-6.5 percent, according to data published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

However, the figure sits 0.5 percentage points less than the growth posted in 2018 and is the country's weakest growth since 1990, highlighting the slowdown of the Chinese economy. EFE-EPA