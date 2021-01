Journalists raise their hands to ask questions to Ning Jizhe (C), Commissioner of National Bureau of Statistics during a press conference, in Beijing, China, 18 January 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ning Jizhe, Commissioner of National Bureau of Statistics speaks during a press conference, in Beijing, China, 18 January 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.3 percent in 2020 amid global economic contraction as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to official data published Monday.

Despite this being the lowest rate of growth for the Asian country's economy, it makes China among the few countries in the world - and the only major world power - to post positive growth. EFE-EPA