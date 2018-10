A picture made available on Oct 25, 2013, shows containers at the Nansha port in Guangdong province, China, Oct 24, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.5 percent in the third quarter of 2018, in line with the target the government set for this year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Friday.

The growth is the weakest since the first quarter of 2009, and lower than the 6.7 percent registered in the second quarter of this year.