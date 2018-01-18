China's GDP grew 6.9 percent during 2017, a 0.2 percent rise over last year, the National Bureau of Statistics announced Thursday.
In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Asian country's GDP grew 6.8 percent year-on-year.
China's GDP rose 6.9 percent during 2017
Chinese migrant workers have lunch outside a construction site during lunch time in the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Chinese migrant workers work on an unfinished building at a construction site in the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
A Chinese migrant worker stands outside a construction site in the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Chinese migrant worker watch newspaper at a news stand in the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Chinese migrant workers walk past a poster placed outside of a construction site showing the design of future high-raise buildings and skyscrapers in the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
