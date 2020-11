A woman sells products online at the Hengshun Group traditional vinegar making factory in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, China, 12 October 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China's industrial activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, according to a private business survey released on Monday, giving more momentum to an economy recovering from the coronavirus impact.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 53.6 in October from 53.0 in September. EFE-EPA