Workers assemble unfinished automobiles on the manufacturing line at a workshop of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co., Ltd. (JAC Motors) in Hefei city, China's Anhui province, Dec. 3, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Women workers use microscopes to assemble micro motors for phones at a factory in Huaibei, Anhui province, central China, Mar. 7, 2017 (issued Mar. 19, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/WAN SC CHINA OUT

Chinese manufacturing sector activity expanded at a slower pace in December, while the service sector continued its growth, according to the Purchasing Managers' Index released Sunday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index of China's manufacturing activity stood at 51.6 points in December, down from 51.8 in November, according to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).